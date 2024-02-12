Murder of 'Jirapa Dubai' owner: Police arrests 2 more suspects

The 2 suspects arrested on February 12, 2024

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested two more suspects in its ongoing investigations into the murder of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa.

This brings the number of suspects the police service has arrested in the investigation to seven.



The police, in a series of posts shared on X on Monday, February 12, 2024, stated that the new suspects arrested are a female staff of the hotel, Favour Nuobe, and a male staff, Charles Tuoze.



It added that all the seven suspects are now in custody and are assisting with investigations.



“The Ghana Police Service, last night, 11th February 2024, arrested two (2) additional suspects in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

“The two suspects, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel, are in Police custody. Seven suspects so far have been arrested and assisting the Police as the investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice,” the police wrote on X.



Eric Johnson, the Founder and CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, a safari resort located in the Upper West Region, was reported dead on Sunday, February 11, 2024.



According to various media reports, Eric Johnson, whose resort is commonly referred to as ‘Jirapa Dubai,’ was attacked on Saturday night, February 10, by some unknown assailants.



The business mogul’s murder was made known to the general public via Facebook by a journalist in the Upper West Region, Kennedy Mornah.

“Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year,” Kennedy Mornah shared on Facebook.



Further details surrounding the alleged murder of the businessman and the motive behind the act are yet to be provided by the police.



The deceased, Eric Johnson, had occasionally shared that his intention to build a resort in Jirapa was aimed at boosting domestic tourism and providing employment opportunities for the youth in the area.



The five suspects who were initially arrested and detained include Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey and Kumbata Kwaku all employees of the hotel.

