Murder of Lilian Dedjoe: Court denies husband bail

Counsel for the suspect, Charles Dedjoe - Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey(Rtd)

The Madina District Court has thrown out a bail application for Prince Charles Dedjoe, a businessman who is being held for allegedly battering his wife, Lilian Dedjoe, who died from complications from the said abuse.

The case which was heard in court Monday morning was denied by the presiding judge following submissions from counsel for the accused.



Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd) argued that the court had the capacity to admit the accused person to bail citing a judgement of the Supreme Court.



But citing the need for ample time to continue the investigations into the death of the wife of the suspect, the prosecution opposed the application and prayed the court to refuse the bail.



Counsel for the suspect, Capt Effah Dartey (Rtd) expressed disappointment at the prosecution for failing to bring his client to court.



Lilian Dedjoe a resident of East Legon reportedly died on March 6, 2021, after she was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe.

Reacting to the court ruling, father of the diseased Seth Charles Blasue noted that he was ‘quite satisfied’ with the proceedings so far.



“I’m still grieving as any father would. I’m believing God that justice will be served.



“The reason there’s so much support is because, domestic violence is condemnable anywhere any day… it shouldn’t happen. So irrespective of the fact that it is my daughter who is dead, everybody who is concerned is concerned because that thing has to stop.



“There are many women today suffering in silence, and they should come out boldly now out of it. Nobody should die again under such circumstances,” Mr Blasue added.



The case has since been adjourned to April 12.