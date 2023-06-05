Murder of SHS student at Nsutam: Police arrest two friends of barber-suspect

The late Abigail Asare

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two people at Akyem Nsutam, near Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region, in connection with an alleged case of murder.

According to the police, the arrest was made by its Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Sunday, June 4, 2023.



A report by citinewsroom.com stated that the two friends were to help the police in their investigations.



On Thursday, June 1, 2023, it will be recalled that Osei Michael, popularly known as Emeka, a barber at Akyem Nsutam, reportedly stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend, Abigail Asare, when she visited him.



The late Abigail is reported to have left school after her school management gave the students a short break from schooling activities.



The report added that the two friends of Emeka will also help the police apprehend the suspect, who has since gone into hiding.

The police at Kyebi, who are handling the case, have assured the public that they will do all that is necessary to get to the bottom of the matter.



On Friday, June 2, 2023, GhanaWeb's Eastern Regional Correspondent reported that an 18-year-old student of the New Nsutam Senior High Technical School in the Abuakwa-North District of the Eastern Region had met her untimely death after allegedly being stabbed to death by her boyfriend.



GhanaWeb gathered that Abigail Asare, a form two student of the school and resident of Accra, on the morning of Friday, June 2, 2023, around 9 am, visited her boyfriend, Emeka, said to be a Togolese, soon after leaving school for the mid-term holidays which began on Friday.



Not long after, Emeka is said to have left the shop without his girlfriend.



Minutes later, a customer who came to the shop for a haircut saw the victim's lifeless body on the floor, soaked in blood from knife wounds.

Alarmed by the spectacle, the eyewitness quickly informed the Akyem-Nsutem police, who also informed the Kyebi police, with men from the Kyebi Divisional Police Command responding immediately to the scene.



The police conveyed the lifeless body of the student to the Kyebi Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy as investigations into the incident continued.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:









AE/SEA