Crime & Punishment

Murder of biochemist: Court threatens to strike out case

Court. File photo

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Dodua Agyiri has threatened to strike out the case in which some three traditional priests have been held for the murder of a 64-year-old Biochemist, Edward Quartey Papafio.

At the last court date, on September 7, 2020, the court adjourned the Case to today Monday, 14 September at 9 am.



But the prosecutor and the investigator ended up bringing the accused persons to court few minutes to 11 am, a development the court did not take lightly.



When the case was called, the court said it gave them 9 am but they came a few minutes to 11 am, adding that, “if they fail to adhere to the Court’s time, I would be forced to strike out the case.”



Her Worship Dodua Agyiri added that the court will not go back on its words before adjourning to September 28.



Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Lawrence Anani then told the court that, the prosecution is still waiting for the Attorney General’s advice on the case docket.

The three accused persons, Christian Awoe Gamelie aka Power-One, 40, Famous Adukonu aka Scorpion, 37, and Yaw Azamate, 27 were present in court.



The prosecution led by Detective Inspector Lawrence Anani had earlier told the court that investigations and the analyses of their contacts are still ongoing.



The accused persons were subsequently taken away into remand custody.



Background



The traditional priests who allegedly caused the death of the 64-year-old bio Chemist at Adeiso in the Eastern Region, are Christian Awoe Gamelie aka Power-One, 40, Famous Adukonu aka Scorpion, 37, and Yaw Azamate, 27.

They are being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit murder and murder. The three accused have had their pleas preserved when they appeared before the court presided over by Rosemond Dodua Agyiri.



On their first appearance in court, the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Anani, said for convenience sake, the Police would prefer that the accused were remanded into Prison custody.



The court agreed with the prosecution’s prayer and remanded them into prison custody.



Bench warrant



Meanwhile, a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Michael Ahiavinye and one Buzanga who are at large is still in force.

It was the case of the prosecution that the complainant is the Reverend Comfort Ruth Quartey Papafio, who resides at Takoradi in the Western Region. Gamelie, Adukonu and Azamete operate their business at Adu Kojo and Kwasi Nyarko, all suburbs of Mame Dede in the Eastern Region.



According to him, on January 17, this year, the complainant reported of her missing husband, Mr Quartey Papafio, from his residence at Kasoa on January 15, this year at about 0733 hours.



The Detective Inspector said on receipt of the complainant, the Police gathered intelligence that the deceased was last spotted at Gameli’s shrine located at the outskirts of Adu Kojo, which led to the arrest of Gameli and Adukonu on April 21, this year.



He told the court that, a search conducted at Gameli’s shrine revealed two pump action guns, one single barrel gun, eleven packets of cartridges and seven other pieces of the cartridges from his room and two shovels were found hidden at the back of his house.



The Prosecution said during interrogation, Gameli and Adukonu admitted shooting the deceased with the pump-action gun on January 15, this year and buried the corpse at the Shrine.

He said on April 29, the two led the Police to Power-One herbal/Spiritual Centre where the Police identified the deceased’s grave in a makeshift cemetery behind Gameli’s house, adding that the scene was secured and an exhumation order was obtained from the court for that purpose.



The prosecution said on April 30, this year, a Pathologist in the company of Senior Officers from the CID Headquarters, Personnel from the Crime Scene Management Team, Forensic Science Laboratory, Drone Operation and CID/ Headquarters Operational Team together with the two accused to exhume the deceased body.

