Murder of popular Jirapa hotel owner: Police arrest four more suspects

The arrest of the four brings the total number of suspects arrested to five

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of Cossy Hill Hotel in Jirapa, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended four additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

The newly arrested individuals, identified as Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey, all employees of the hotel, are currently in police custody aiding the investigation alongside previously detained suspect Kumbata Kwaku.



“The Ghana Police Service has today 11th February, 2024 arrested four (4) more people in connection with the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, bringing the number of suspects so far arrested to five (5).



“The suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier on arrested,” a police statement released on Sunday, February 11, 2024 said.



The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring all perpetrators face justice as the investigation progresses.



The arrest follows earlier reports of Mr. Johnson's tragic murder by unknown assailants.





GA/SARA



