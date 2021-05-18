Murder suspect weeps as he awaits committal proceedings

The suspect suffered a stroke while in custody and is unable to walk well

Source: GNA

Samuel Ayigba, a man believed to be in his mid-60s wept uncontrollably when he appeared before the Madina District Court following delays in the commencement of his committal proceedings.

Ayigba, who is being held for murder, has been awaiting his committal proceedings for the past five years.



He has suffered a stroke while in custody and is unable to walk well.



The commencement of the committal proceedings would enable him to stand trial at the High Court.



Ayigba has been granted bail by an Accra High Court but has not been able to execute the bail conditions due to a justification attached to it.



The Investigator told the court that Ayigba had been admitted to bail by the High Court but the challenge had been the justification clause, which his family said they did not have.

Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa who recently took over the prosecution said they were waiting for the committal proceedings by the AG’s representative.



The Court presided over by Maame Efua Tordimah tasked the investigator to expeditiously follow up at the Attorney General’s Department.



“Let the Principal State Attorney know the condition of the accused person. This case has been before the court over the past five years. Accused has even suffered stroke whiles in custody,” the Magistrate said.



She further directed the case investigator to let the AG’s representative know that the matter had been adjourned to May 31 for committal.



The court remanded Ayigba into custody.