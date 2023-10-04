Murdered Kumasi businesswoman died from head injuries - Autopsy

The autopsy report for Princess Afia Ahenkan, the woman tragically murdered by her houseboy, Allister John, in Apaaso, Kumasi, has unveiled the cause of her demise.

According to Dailyguidenetwrok.com, the report indicates that Afia Ahenkan succumbed to severe abdominal and head injuries, coupled with excessive bleeding.



The report was presented at the Asokore Mampong District Court in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, classifying Afia Ahenkan’s death as unnatural.



Following the reading of the autopsy report, the prosecution urged the court to remand the suspects, Allister John and James Anokye, into police custody.



The prosecution disclosed that they were actively searching for three additional suspects connected to the murder case and required more time to advance their investigations.



Presided over by Samuel Buabin Asamoah, the court granted the prosecution’s request, resulting in the detention of the two suspects in police custody.

Allister John and James Anokye are scheduled to reappear before the Asokore Mampong District Court on October 17, 2023, for the case's continuation.



During the court proceedings, there was heightened security at the Asokore Mampong District Court, with police officers strategically stationed to ensure safety.



As a recap, Allister John allegedly murdered Afia Ahenkan and absconded with her car and other belongings.



He sought refuge in Accra but was ultimately apprehended. On a separate note, Allister John was recently brought before the Asokwa District Court for a different theft case, to which he pleaded guilty and was subsequently convicted.



NAY/OGB



