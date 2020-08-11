Crime & Punishment

Murdered Sogakope Assemblyman: Police grab alleged ring leader after 5 months manhunt

Police grabs suspect

The leader of the gang who fired the second shot during the robbery and murder of Marcus Maputo Adzahli, the Assemblyman at Sogakope in the Volta Region five months ago has been arrested

This brings the number of people arrested in connection with the murder of the Asemblyman to seven.



Richard Adikyere, 23, a mason and the leader of the gang; Stephen Adzibolo also known as (aka) Tseko, 29, mechanic; Emmanuel Hedzro, 25, motor rider; Kofi Zotorvi, Christian Zotorvi, 30, farmer; Micheal Sam, 29 and Obed Agornu, 21, are in the custody of the police.



Three weapons, one pump action gun and two locally manufactured guns have been retrieved from the suspects by the police.



The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah gave the update at a press conference in Accra yesterday, stating that the crime was not a contract killing but robbery and murder.



He said on July 5, 2020, at about 1:00am, five armed men robbed a house at Old Ningo and made away with a number of items, including two motorcycles.



The Director-General said one of the motorcycles had a tracker which facilitated the location and identification of it when it was being offered for sale by one of the suspect Richard Adikyere.

COP Yeboah said Adikyere confessed during interrogation of his involvement in robbery and murder of the Assemblyman in March 1, 2020.



“He mentioned the names of his accomplices and the role each played in the crime,” COP Yeboah stated.



He said Adikyere was the leader of the gang and delivered the second shot to gun down the deceased with a pump action gun.



The Director-General said Adzibolo gave the first shot to the chest of the deceased when the Mawutor tried to struggle with him.



“Adzibolo also shot through the window to hit the baby with pellets lodged in the head,” he added



COP Yeboah said Hedzro who was not at the scene hatched the plan to rob the deceased for money, adding that he informed Adikyere to recruit men for the operation and later showed the suspects the house of the assemblyman.

The Director-General stated that Zotorvi who was not present at the crime scene arranged and brought two weapons for the operation, whilst Christian Zotorvi was tasked to keep two weapons before and after the operation.



He said Sam who took part in the operation was recruited by Adzibolo from Ashaiman for the operation



COP Yeboah said Agornu was also recruited by Adzibolo from Ashiaman and he took part with a locally manufactured pistol at the scene.



Giving an update on the incident at Kafaba near Salaga in the Savannah Region where a 90-year old woman, Akua Denteh was lynched, COP Yeboah said seven persons, including a fetish priestess and her deputy, have been arrested and have since been put before court and the case adjourned to August 20, 2020

