0
Menu
News

Murdered US-based Ghanaian singer to be buried December 3

Britney Boateng Shot The late Britney Boateng

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female singer based in the United States of America, Britney Boateng, who was shot dead by her sister-in-law will be buried on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

In an obituary sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that the requiem service will be held at the Ebenezer United Methodist Columbus Ohio - 3330 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224 - from 9:30am to 11am.

Britney Boateng's mortal remains will be interred at Glen Rest Memorial Estate.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, it was reported that Britney Boateng was shot dead by her sister-in-law, Tyona Dodson after an argument.

Information gathered by GhanaWeb from multiple international online platforms indicated that the incident, which took place in East Columbus on Friday, November 18, 2022, ended the life of 22-year-old Britney Boateng.

She was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said.

A report by 10tv.com said that “officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police found Britney Boateng with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.”

The police have since charged Tyona Dodson with murder.



ESA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin