General News

Murdered law professor Benneh must get justice – Dzogbenuku

Flagbearer of PPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) for the 2020 elections, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has called on the state to ensure that the murdered law, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, gets justice.

Prof Benneh was murdered at his Adjiriganor residence in East Legon on Saturday morning with his mutilated body found in his room.



Speaking on Elections 360 hosted by Berla Mundi on TV3 Monday, September 14, Madam Dzogbenuku said this is not the kind of society Ghanaians want.



Therefore, the state must up investigations into this matter and get the criminals arrested to face the law, she demanded.

“We just heard about the murder of the law lecturer, we don’t want that. What we want is a just and disciplined society."



“A society where we can move around in confidence. The criminals must be apprehended, tried for justice to take its course.”



Meanwhile, police have begun investigations into the murder with four persons arrested so far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.