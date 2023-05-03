Murdered woman's body dumped near a river

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
An unidentified woman was allegedly killed and dumped in Ashanti Region by unknown assailants.
The incident occurred in the Amansie South District at Manso-Fahiakobo.
According to reports, the woman’s remains were discovered on the riverbank in the bush by some residents yesterday, Monday, May 1, 2023.
Manso Police have transported the woman’s remains to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation while an investigation is conducted.
An eyewitness stated that they awoke to find the body in a decomposing state.
He stated that the deceased came to the area in search of greener pastures.
The neighbourhood is said to be a mining community.
Her face was placed on the ground, and her panty was removed.
