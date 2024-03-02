Murtala Mohammed details why Akufo-Addo failed to mention corruption during SONA

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has alleged that President Akufo-Addo deliberately avoided addressing the issue of corruption in his speech.

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed asserted that corruption was the root cause of many challenges facing the country, suggesting that Akufo-Addo's failure to mention it was indicative of his administration's corrupt practices.



In his remarks during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament, he stated, “Mr. Speaker, the president didn’t see the need to mention one word, that word is corruption... Last year's SONA debate, I stood on this floor and I said if you juxtapose the SONA that was presented in 2017, every single paragraph Akufo-Addo found it necessary to mention corruption and the steps he was going to take to fight corruption. As the years have gone by, he started moving away from the word corruption.



"The CDD described this government as the most corrupt government ever in the history of this country. So this government certainly could not have mentioned corruption because corruption is too threatening to mention,” he continued.

President Akufo-Addo's appearance before parliament on February 27, 2024, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, provided updates on various sectors, including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and anti-corruption efforts.







NAY/ADG