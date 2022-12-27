Murtala hints of NDC MPs pursuing criminal prosecution of Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has called for the criminal prosecution of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said that Ofori-Atta must be prosecuted because he lied under oath when he appeared before the Ad hoc Committee of Parliament that investigated the vote of censure motion against him.



“When he sat there, he misrepresented the facts. If we are going to take this on, we are going to engage in exposing some of the misrepresentations.



“And I have called that he should be prosecuted for perjury. Because if you swear an oath and you lie, you should be prosecuted for perjury. And I have made this public pronouncement that I think that that man (Ofori-Atta) should be prosecuted for perjury for lying before the committee,” he said.



Murtala suggested that the leaders of the minority caucus will decide on going on with the suit against Ofori-Atta.



He also said that the assertion that the vote of censure motion, which was to get Ofori-Atta removed from office, failed was a vindication of him (Ofori-Atta).

The motion failed as the votes in favour were less than two-thirds of the House (183 votes) needed for it to be passed.



Only 136 National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament who were present in the House voted in favour of the motion as their colleague MPs from the majority caucus staged a walkout before voting started.



IB/FNOQ