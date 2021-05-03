Muslim Group threatens to deal with persons who influence female and child beggars

File photo of beggars

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Muslim Group Ghana, an association made up of Muslim and Zongo Journalists has expressed its concern over the increasing number of female and child beggars that have invaded the national capital.

The group described the activities of these beggars as obnoxious.



The group stated that most of these persons are not crippled and the children they use to beg on the streets of Accra are also not their biological children.



The group said most of the children are hired.



They further said that these children have been transported from neighbouring countries to Ghana illegally by some unscrupulous individuals for the begging business.

According to the group, Ghana may soon become the hub for beggars if nothing is done about their shameful activities.



It added that the way and manner the female and child beggars go about their daily activities with impunity on the streets of Accra is getting out of hand and called on all well-meaning Muslims to condemn it and support the government in the fight against the act to save all Muslims from this embarrassment.



According to the group, the government cannot take any serious measures in tackling the problem due to its reputation in the comity of nations as a very hospitable country adding that the time has come for every Zongo youth, philanthropist, cleric, and chief to come out and profer solutions to curb the menace.



The group threatened to deal with any political party or politician who may try to go against their efforts in the fight against the menace.