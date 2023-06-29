3
Muslim cleric urges Ghanaians to help the poor, needy

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Osman, the Kadjebi Deputy Chief Imam, has called on Ghanaians to help the poor and the needy in society.

He said support for the vulnerable was vital to strengthen the whole society and the entire community.

Alhaji Osman made these statements during an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after leading the Kadjebi Muslim community in Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers at the Kadjebi Central Mosque, Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The Deputy Chief Imam said volunteering one’s life, money, or energy to help others did not just make the world better, but also one better.

Alhaji Osman said Eid-Ul-Adha is an important festival celebrated by all the Muslims in the World to remember “our father Ibrahim who had a vision that Allah has commanded Him to slaughter his only son.”

He said, “he obeyed the command of Allah and Allah commanded him and replaced the son with a big ram.”

The Deputy Chief Imam said obedience was key to success, sure and promised a way for unlocking blessings in our lives. He, therefore, charged the citizenry, especially the Christian and the Muslim community to listen to illustrations and it would be well with them.

