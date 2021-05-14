Muslim youth urged to continue to live by teachings of Ramadan

Cross section of the Muslims praying at the Mosque

Muslim youth in the country have been urged to continue to live by the teachings and doctrines the Holy month of Ramadan had thought them.

Mr Mohammed Adam Abdulai, a Resident of Tamale Metropolis, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on thursday, said “we have learnt the core values of Islam, which tells us to be each other’s keeper and other teachings that demand us to live good lives during the Ramadan.



“It is important that we the youth in Islam do not deviate from these doctrines as the Ramadan has ended, but should live responsible lives that will benefit the country".



Mr Abdulai, who is also a Biomedical Scientist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, appealed to the citizenry to continue to coexist peacefully, irrespective of their religious beliefs, citing the recent religious impasse in the Wesley Girls' Senior High School, as reference.

This, he said, would bring in the development the citizenry desired in the country and called on authorities to use dialogue to resolve any religious issue in the country to guarantee peace and stability.



Mr Abdulai also called on government to institute policies that would be in the interest of the youth to help improve on their wellbeing.