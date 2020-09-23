Muslims deserve a running mate not mortuaries – NPP’s Abdul Aziz tells NDC

The New Patriotic Party's NASARA Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa says the idea of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to build over 300 morgues in the Zongo communities across the country is ‘unreasonable’.

He claims the NDC has no love for the Zongo communities after questioning their reason for not picking a Muslim as their running-mate over the years.



NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has said he will construct more morgues not less than 300 in Zongo Communities if he comes to power again.



According to him, these structures are part of mediation programmes the NDC plans for Zongo Communities across the country.



Mr. Mahama said the funeral homes will help contain the stress in handling the dead in Zongo Communities.

But Abdul Aziz in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie kicked against the decision.



“Mortuaries are not what the Zongo communities want. They deserve a running mate,” he said.



