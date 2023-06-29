Muslims in Upper Manya Krobo mark Eid-Ul-Adha at Asesewa

The celebration is the second of the two Islamic festivities

Source: Michael Oberteye

Muslims across Ghana and the rest of the world on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, celebrated Eid-ul-Adha in pomp and pageantry to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah (SWT) and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The celebrations, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice” is the second of the two Islamic festivities, which are celebrated annually worldwide.



Muslims in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region were not left out of the event as they gathered at Asesewa, the district capital to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha which was led by the deputy chief imam of the district, Mallam Sani in the absence of the Imam.



Preaching to the worshippers, Mallam Sani noted that, the kindness of God to gift Abraham a ram for a sacrifice, underscored His mercies, adding that for that intervention, Muslims would be sacrificing humans for the Eid-ul-Adha.



“Had it not been the kindness of Almighty Allah, like today, we’d be sacrificing human beings for Eid-ul-Adha which is not right so God in his own wisdom told Ibrahim, ‘sacrifice your only son,’…so this is a significant day for every Muslim to understand the day that not only slaughter, eat, enjoy but it has got a purpose,” preached the Iman.



The deputy Imam furthered that the act of God to change Ismail’s fate also underscored His resolve to change one’s destiny at a critical time within a twinkle of an eye.

He urged all Muslims, rich or poor to take advantage of the day to feast and make merry.



Mallam Sani said, “Today is a big day for every Muslim and every Muslim must be happy, if God has blessed you, today you buy a big ram, you slaughter, you feast with Muslims and non-Muslims in the neighourhood.”



Hundreds of worshipers of the orthodox Muslim faith in the district gorgeously and exquisitely dressed in white apparel traveled from far and near to partake in this year’s celebrations.



The Islamic leader lauded the continuous unity between the Muslim community and other faiths in the district and called on all to continue to live in harmony.



Mallam Sani however called on benevolent individuals and organisations to come on board and assist the community to renovate the mosque which is in a deplorable state.

On his part, Asesewa Zongo Chief, Chief Moro Usman also used the occasion to draw attention to the plight of the Zongo communities and called on all and sundry to lend a hand of support to address the challenges.



He also called for unity amongst all, adding that togetherness and tolerance would enhance the development of the various communities.



Calls to avoid defilement, child marriages



The Asesewa District Police Commander speaking at the event called on all and sundry to eschew acts of defilement which were on the increase in the district as well as cases of child marriage.



Supt. Jeremiah Alale in an interview after the event pointed out that his observations revealed that the improprieties were a concern.

“I’ve noticed that defilement as a crime is on the ascendancy in this area and it’s an offence that law doesn’t allow us to settle out of legal processes and then there’s no option but to take you to court and you’d be jailed,” said the commander who added that enforcing the law meant many persons ending up in jail.



Citing the Muslim community as the “worst affected” regarding incidents of child marriages, Supt. Alale noted: “The Muslim community is the worst affected especially when we talk of marriage, they betroth very young girls into marriage before they’re of age so they have to desist from doing that.”



According to him, though only one case has come to his attention since he took over as commander of the district about a year ago, the acts may be ongoing in the district but not reported as most see it as normal.



To avert this situation, he said he was embarking on a broad sensitization of the public and students to caution them against falling foul of the law.



Responding to the call, the deputy Imam while condemning the acts noted that in the Arab world, such things were punishable either by death or corporal punishment.

According to him, such acts tend to destroy the womanhood of a child as she may not be fully prepared physically and psychologically for such a situation.



“The Qu‘ran doesn’t even support that, in Islamic countries we say sharia law…if this is done in the Arab world…you would be stoned to death, and for fornication, they’d cane you eighty lashes…Islam does not support that bad thing to happen to the girl child,” he said.



He however explained that though the practice may be happening in the district, none had as yet come to his personal attention.