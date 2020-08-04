Religion

Muslims urged to embrace peaceful co-existence for development

Ambassador Babacar Thiam, an Islamic Scholar and an Envoy of Peace in Africa, has called on Muslims to embrace peaceful co-existence to enhance development of their various countries and Africa as a whole.

“We should also adhere to the protocols instituted by our governments including the wearing of face-masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as scientists endeavour to find a vaccine for it,” he said.



Ambassador Thiam made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra following his appointment as the Director of Islamic Affairs by the Pan-African Dispora Organisation.



In a citation following his elevation, the Organisation commended him for his work in promoting peaceful co-existence between Muslims and other faiths in Africa and the diaspora.

Ambassador Thiam noted that there could be development and progress only in an atmosphere of peace and co-existence.



“No progress is recorded where there is war, acrimony, turbulence and upheaval,” he said, adding that “There must be love among all tribes since we all belong to Allah and any harm done to one is harm against all.”



He called on heads of governments, departments and agencies among other organisations to shun favouritism and nepotism and focus on building a formidable Africa.

