Muslims urged to resist attempts to create social disharmony

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has asked Muslims to resist attempts by some people to create social disharmony between them and Christians.

He said the peaceful and harmonious relationship that existed between Muslims and Christians in Ghana over the years should not be allowed to be undermined for any reason.



Addressing Muslims at the Kumasi Central Mosque after the Eid Ul Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Ramadan fast, Mr Mensah said Ghanaians were one people with a common destiny irrespective of their religious or ethnic background.



There is, therefore, the need for all to stay peacefully with each other in communities and work together to promote development.



Mr Osei Mensah commended the Muslims for observing the Covid-19 safety protocols at the prayer grounds, saying it was a mark of obedience to the directives of the President of the Republic and the Chief Imam.



He said Muslims were law-abiding citizens and that the adherence to the Covid-19 regulations had indeed justified their readiness to be peaceful in the years ahead.

Mr Osei Mensah asked the Muslims to continue to adhere strictly to the protocols in their homes to avoid contracting the coronavirus.



Sheikh Abdul-Mumin Harun, Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, called on Muslims to be calm and prove to the world that Islam was indeed a peaceful religion.



In a related development, Mr Alexander Frimpong, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, had admonished Muslims and Christians not to allow religion to polarise the country at the expense of national development.



He said Ghana stood tall among its peers in the West African Sub-Region in terms of stability and national cohesion and that leadership of the two main religious groups had a role to play in maintaining that enviable reputation.



Addressing Muslims at Juaso-Junction after the Eidul-Fitr prayers on Thursday, he said Muslims and Christians had always lived in harmony and stressed the need to build on that mutual respect as a people.

"We are one people with a common destiny so let us build a tolerant society where people are respected irrespective of their religious, political and ethnic background," he stated.



He said Ghana's development agenda could not be achieved with a divided front and called on Ghanaians to unite behind the government for accelerated development.



The MCE urged the congregation to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to help fight the pandemic.



Ustaz Mohammed Kassim Nurudeen, the Imam who led the congregational prayers, implored Muslims to be good ambassadors of the Prophet who stood for peaceful coexistence.



He entreated them to uphold the high moral values they exhibited during the month of Ramadan as a way of life.