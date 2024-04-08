Muslims will be proud if Bawumia is elected President – Pius

Pius Enam Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Asuoygaman Constituency New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary candidate in the Eastern Region, has stirred discussions by projecting a potential shift in religious dynamics with the ascension of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the presidency in 2025.

Hadzide expressed his conviction that the inauguration of Dr. Bawumia, a Muslim, would mark a significant departure from Ghana’s historical norm, where all past presidents have been Christians who took their oath of office with the Bible.



He predicted that Dr. Bawumia, if elected, would be sworn in with the Holy Quran, a move he believed would resonate profoundly with people of faith across the nation.



Highlighting the potential impact on the Islamic community, Hadzide asserted that under a Bawumia presidency, the Islamic religion would experience a surge in influence and authority within Ghana.



“Since the days of our forefathers, all Presidents we have had are Christians sworn into office with the Bible. For the first time in the history of Ghana Insah Allah 7th January 2025 we will have a new president who will raise Holy Quaran to swear. It will be a pride for all people of faith in the country regardless of the party you support,” Pius Enam Hadzide told a section of Muslims in Akosombo.



He added, "Islamic religion will have strong influence and authority. I tell you, it will become powerful in Ghana.”

Pius Enam Hadzide who is also CEO of National Youth Authority (NYA) rallied support from fellow Muslims, urging them to rally behind their own in the upcoming elections.



“So it is the turn of Muslims in the country. I strongly believe that this election, Muslims will support their own in the contest.”



Hadzide cited the NPP’s initiatives aimed at benefiting Muslims, including reforms in the Hajj pilgrimage process to enhance efficiency and dignity, the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund, and government support for Islamic schools through the deployment of trained teachers.



The statement comes amidst a political landscape gearing up for the December 7th presidential elections, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia representing the ruling NPP and John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) staging a comeback, among other contenders vying for the nation’s highest office.