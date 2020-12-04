Mustapha Hamid awarded Best Minister and Muslim Politician of the Year

Alhaji Mustapha Hamid with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osuman Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Sheikh Mustapha Hamid has been adjudged the Best Zongo Minister and Muslim Politician of the year 2019/2020.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osuman Nuhu Sharubutu, presented the award to the Minister at the Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards organized by Muslim Group Ghana.



The Minister also received the Muslim Heroes award for his great contribution to the Zongo communities through his Ministry.



Presenting the awards to the Minister, the Coordinator of Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards, Alhaji Halidu Abubakar Galaxy stated that Sheikh Mustapha Hamid has contributed his quota diligently to the people of Zongo.



He said the Minister has lifted the face of the Zongo community and also brought together all Chiefs under one umbrella.

He added that the humble and respectful nature of the Sheikh Mustapha Hamid has made his Ministry a place for all Zongos to share their problems.



This he said has made the Zongo Ministry a very powerful and attractive entity.



The ceremony was attended by some traditional leaders from the Zongo communities across the Country.

