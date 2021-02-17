Mustapha Ussif commissions two health facilities in Yagaba Kubori constituency

Mustapha Ussif in an interaction with some elders during the commissioning of the project

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori constituency and minister-designate for Youth and Sports on Monday, 16th February, Mustapha Ussif commissioned two health facilities in the Mamprugu Moagduri District.

The facility at Kubori is a 15-bed capacity maternity ward with a theatre, delivery ward, and a public health unit. It started through a community initiative until it caught the attention of the Vice President, H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who took up the project which was around 25% completion to complete and furnished it.



The Yizeisi maternity ward is also a 6-bed facility with a delivery room and other auxiliary facilities with funding from the District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).



Each facility is expected to serve over 2000 residents and non-residents within and outside the district.



During the Commission, Hon. Ussif thanked the people for keeping faith in him and the Nana Addo government by giving them an unprecedented vote to enable the government to continue with its good works.



He also thanked the Vice President for his numerous generosity towards the people of Yagaba-Kubori. The facility he added, will go along way to save our wives from the stress of travelling long distances before they could deliver. “It will also go along way to reduce maternal mortality and improve prenatal care in the Constituency.”



He also admonished constituents, to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in other to stay safe.

The Chief of Gundow (Gundowraana), Alhaji Tampuri Salifu who spoke on behalf of the Kubori Traditional Council, thanked the Vice President for completing the facility for them and assured him of their support, prayers, and blessings towards his endeavours.



He appealed to the people to play their roles well as citizens and always give out support to the health personnel posted to man the facility.



The MP was joined by the Ag. DCE, Hon. Abu Adams, the District Health Director, and other dignitaries to officially commission the 2 separate facilities in the 2 communities.









