Crime & Punishment

My 17-year-old daughter was not raped - Victim's father

The 17-year-old lady is reported to have been raped by one Frank Boadi, a 43-year-old

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Father of the 17-year-old lady who is reported to have been raped by one Frank Boadi, a 43-year-old returnee from France has told GhanaWeb that his daughter was not raped by the suspect.



The father, identified as Kwadwo Sekyere explained that his daughter who is in a sexual relationship with the suspect had consensual sex which has led to pregnancy.



"My daughter confessed she had been in a relationship with the suspect for 3 months. They had planned to travel to Accra to abort the pregnancy," he told GhanaWeb.



Though he has officially reported the case to the Senchi police station which was later referred to the Sekyere East Divisional command, his fight is for the 43-year-old suspect to take responsibility for his daughter and the unborn child.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Police confirmed that they have officially received complaints from the father of the victim.



They added that the suspect in his statement denied kidnapping and sexually abusing the 17-year-old girl. He also denied impregnating the girl.



However, he has pledged to cater to the girl's medical and upkeep till she gives birth, and then request for a DNA to be done.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.