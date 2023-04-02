4
Menu
News

My 50 years experience of work is to help young entrepreneurs – Former UT Boss

Prince Kofi Amoabeng Prince Kofi Amoabeng Prince Kofi Amoabeng Prince Kofi Amoabeng Prince Kofi Amoa Former owner of defunct UT Bank, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: mynews.com

Former owner of defunct UT Bank, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Retired), says he is ready to use his experiences in the area of leadership and creating businesses in Ghana, Africa, Europe to groom young entrepreneurs to succeed.

The 71-year-old in a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGH.com believes today’s generation need not fail when there are many examples they can learn from.

He notes that at his age and experience now, his is desire is to impsire today’s generation.

“My mission now is to share my story and lessons to impact the younger generation venturing into entrepreneurship” he posted on his Facebook.

“From five decades of knowledge and experience from leadership and creating businesses in Ghana, Africa and Europe, I have virtually seen it all, from the peaks to the troughs.

And anytime I advise young people and Businesses, it comes from a place of concern, because I want them to steer clear of the pitfalls” Amoabeng noted.

The once business mogul and UT Boss, had his bank subsumed into what is now known as the Consolidated Bank Ghana after it emerged their misapplied funds of the bank.

He has since been using his image and influenced to advise younger persons on how to handle their business and also proper timekeeping.

UT became very famous for how it used to retrieve funds from people who were owing them.

Some say they sometimes called persons who owe them at midnight or sometimes impounded their property

Source: mynews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha