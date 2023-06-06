‘My Lord, thank you for commanding me’ – Yonny Kulendi to Justice Jones Dotse

Yonny Kulendi and the retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Jones Dotse

A justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Yonny Kulendi, has recalled a very close, mutually-respectful relationship he has had with Justice Jones Dotse, who has just retired from the Bench.

Addressing a gathering at the Supreme Court during a valedictory ceremony to mark the end of the service of the senior judge, Yonny Kulendi said that it was the instruction of Jones Dotse that saw him make a major decision in his life recently.



Prefixing his reference to that story by saying that there is the need for everyone to have someone of great influence in their lives, he said that it took the ‘command’ of the retired judge to get him to accept the appointment to be a Supreme Court judge.



“You must each find in your life and space, a man or woman who can command you on major decisions of your life. For those who have been wondering, and still wondering why I left, by the grace of God, a reasonably-thriving life at the Bar, and took what I call an oath of poverty and service, that reason is My Lord Justice Dotse.



“He commanded me and I do not have an iota of regret that I obeyed. My Lord, thank you for commanding me, and today, in private conversations, I still address him as ‘Papa,’ but he addresses me, since I became a judge, as my brother,” he said.



Justice Jones Dotse retires from the Supreme Court after serving on it since June 2008.

