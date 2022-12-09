My aim is to empower NDC women – Dep National Women Organiser hopeful Hajia Alijata

Aspiring Deputy Women's Organiser for the opposition NDC, Hajia Alijata Sulemana Gbentie

Aspiring Deputy Women Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hajia Alijata Sulemana Gbentie, has stressed her vision to help build and empower the women’s front of the party.

According to the former Member of Parliament for Sissala East, she aims to use the platform of deputy women’s organiser to empower females within the NDC to contribute to national growth.



She believes this will be possible by leveraging her experience and connections acquired through her history as a former Assemblywoman, former District Chief Executive (DCE) as well as a former Member of Parliament (MP).



“For example, I am an alumnus of the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL), I have gone for their programmes and sometimes they ask me to nominate young men and women to participate in their programmes. Every year they come out with new programmes. They have alumni funding and if I am elected, I can access the funds to support women in my party.



“I also belong to the Israelis Shalom Club which also has women empowerment programmes such as entrepreneurship, and women in agri-business and sometimes I get asked to nominate people. So when I am elected, I will connect the women in our party to go and take part in the programme so they will be well established and support the citizenry in Ghana upon their return,” she told Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, host of Top FM’s Final Point programme during an interview.



Hajia Alijata is in the race for the NDC’s deputy national women’s organiser position for the party’s national executives election slated for December 17, 2022.

She has to her credit years of accumulated political experience having served as the for Tumu Zongo Electoral Area. DCE for Sissala East District Assembly as well as MP for Sissala East on the ticket of the NDC between 2013 and 2016.



She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of a Non-Governmental Organization, SODES Foundation.



Hajia Alijata is hopeful of clinching victory in the upcoming election.







GA/FNOQ