My brother Ibrahim executed projects free of charge under my government – Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama is a brother of NDC flagbearer John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed claims that his brother Ibrahim Mahama was given free contracts under him.

“My brother was doing the project free of charge. He never charged a pesewa but you had leading figures of the NPP saying I gave him a contract worth 200 million cedis,” Mahama said during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region.



According to the NDC flagbearer, the NPP and President Akufo-Addo won the 2016 polls with propaganda and lies.



He thus mocked at claims by the ruling New Patriotic Party that he has properties in Dubai and other places in the world.



“They said I built hotels in Dubai, I have ships in Tokyo, they said DKM was mine, If I have hotels in Dubai, I dare them to go and look for it, sell it and come and invest the money in Ghana’s economy,” he noted.



Naana Jane in Volta

The Vice Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has asked residents in the Oti region to critically consider the implications of the choices they will be making at the December 7 polls.



According to the NDC running-mate, a vote for her party, come December 7 would be a move towards good governance that will secure the future of the country against poverty, unemployment, insecurity and intimidation.



She made the call at a community engagement in the Oti regional capital of Dambai on Friday, October 30th, 2020 while on a 2-day campaign tour of the region.



She said, “We have presented to you a manifesto that is very inclusive and represents the interest of all manner of persons in Ghana. Our manifestos would address issues that affect the ordinary Ghana; the fisherman, the farmer, the Okada man, the nurse, the police, the teacher and even children who do not have a vote at this moment.”



“It is, for this reason, I tell you that those who are going around giving you money are engaging in vote-buying. But you’ve to ask yourselves if the monies they’re giving you today can address the challenges you’re facing. Ask yourselves where these people have been for the past four years when your roads are bad, when you don’t get buyers for your farm products because of the hardship in the system,” she added.