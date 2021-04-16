My client had a bad case – Akuapem Poloo's lawyer

Lawyer Andrew Kudzo Vortia, counsel for the jailed actress, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that the latter was compelled to plead guilty because she did not have a good case.

According to the lawyer, her change of plea of “not guilty” to “guilty” was a mitigating measure to prevent her from being handed a stiffer sentence.



“When we were at the case management case stage, we evaluated all the evidence against her (pictorial) in the witness statement and we realized that we don’t have a good case. So when the case goes through full trial let’s say two or three months and she’s found culpable the sentence will be harsher than being a first-time offender pleading guilty,” he told the media after the judgement.



The popular actress was on Friday, April 16, 2021, sentenced to three months imprisonment by the Circuit Court in Accra for publishing her nude picture taken with her son.



She was sentenced to 90 days on each count, however, the sentence must run concurrently, the court said.

This means she will only serve 90 days jail term which is three months.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann, said such cases are becoming prevalent in society, and institutions including the court must act.



The court said it took into consideration all the pleas for mitigation before arriving at the decision.



