Politics

My comment was not a shade against NPP's Buaben Asamoa – KSM

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misah

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misah, popularly known as KSM has denied reports that his comment via social media was a dig against New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Communication Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

Mr Buabeng Asamoa, an NPP communicator who is also the MP for Adenta had, at a press conference on Monday, June 6, 2020, ridiculed the National Democratic Congress, and their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s decision to make Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang their running mate toward the December 2020 elections.



In a tweet by KSM moments after reports of Buaben Asamoa’s statements went rife read, "the risk about being overly eager to run down your opponent is to end up exposing your own foolishness. There’s no rush, take your time before you speak. Stop making a fool of yourself wai."



However, KSM in a tweet on July 8, 2020, has clarified that his comments were not aimed at the NPP or any of the party’s members, adding that, he had absolutely no idea that the party was having a press conference for him to address some of their speech at the conference.

“My tweets were never a response to an NPP Press statement. I was not even aware of that when I made my post. Much as I have the highest regard for Prof Naana Opoku Agyeman, Buabeng is a respected friend and I will never describe his actions as foolish,” he concluded.





My tweets were NEVER a response to an NPP Press statement. I was not even aware of that when I made my post. Much as I have the HIGHEST regard for Prof Naana Opoku Agyeman, Buabeng is respected friend and I will NEVER describe his actions as foolish. — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 8, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.