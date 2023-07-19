My constituents and I will ‘fight’ Akufo-Addo if he dares cancel Free SHS – NPP MP

Akufo-Addo and Bawumia at the launch of Free SHS logo | File photo

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency in the Ashanti Region Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never to think of cancelling the Free Senior High School policy (SHS) because he and his constituents would take it cool with him.

He claims they are going to deal with the president because Free SHS has really changed the lives of his constituents; therefore they are not ready to trade it for anything.



According to him, looking at the poverty rate in his constituency, the impact of Free SHS has been unmeasured and incredible.



“With the Free SHS policy, when you are in Accra you hear a lot of debates on radio like let’s review it. But when you come to a place like Afigya Kwabre, we will deal with him the very day Nana Addo will say he has cancelled the policy.



"Because the impact of it in the community is unmeasured, it’s incredible. Some of its stories are very heartwarming.” Mr Collins Adomako-Mensah said this on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

The government’s flagship Free SHS policy after it was implemented in 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo has met a lot of criticisms, especially from some elements within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its challenges.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on many occasions has called for a review of the policy.



Other officials in the Akufo -Addo government, including the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta have also called for the review of the policy as it faces numerous challenges including feeding of the students and limited boarding facilities.