My contenders lack experience – Aspiring NDC Organiser

Aspiring National Organiser for the NDC, Solomon Yaw Nkansah

Former Communications Officer and Aspiring National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Solomon Yaw Nkansah has touted most of his contenders as inexperienced for the organisational job.

Answering questions on what makes him stand out from, his contenders, the Former Communications Officer said he has served the NDC for the past twenty–four years and that has given him the requisite experience to occupy the position of National Organizer.



“I Solomon Yaw Nkansah has in the past served the NDC for twenty-four years consistently before I left my office and attempted to become the national organizer. I stand out among all of them because most of them lack the experience of leading the party from the organizational point of view”, he said.

The National Organiser Aspirant said the party lost the 2020 elections due to poor organisational and strategic work.



“Organising a political party is not about keeping fit. It is not about radio programme. It is about serious scientific activities,” according to Solomon Yaw Nkansah.