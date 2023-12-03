My daughter might be alive; I just want her back! - Mother of missing Lands Commission lady begs Ghanaians

Mother of missing 32-year-old Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

The mother of 32-year-old Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who strangely went missing on August 30, 2021, is hopeful that her daughter is alive and must be rescued to unite with her family.

The distraught mother, who shared this in an interview with Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, stated that, even though the police have been very helpful with investigations, they are pleading with the public to rally around and help them.



She added that an amount of GH₵100,000 will be given to any individual who finds any available or substantial information on the whereabouts of their daughter.



"What is very important to me is my daughter. For all you know, they "kidnappers" might have hidden her somewhere. I am in search of my daughter. We have put a bounty of GHC100,000 for whoever has information about the whereabouts of my daughter.



"Anyone who saw where my daughter was taken; if even you are the one who was contracted to kidnap her and you are now remorseful about it, let us know, we will not sell you off to the police. We will reward you with the bounty money.



"My daughter would have been 34 by now; she was 32 in 2021. Her 2 children are waiting for her, and her family is waiting for her," she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





In 2022, police prosecutors told an Asokwa District Court that preliminary investigations had linked Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey to an authored kidnapping note. Police also accused him of using his wife’s phone to send text messages from a location near his KNUST campus residence.



He was, however, discharged by the Court in February 2022 and subsequently re-arrested to face new charges at the Kumasi High Court, where he was granted bail.



Justice Appiah and Yaw Amoateng, who have been accused of selling and buying a phone belonging to the missing Rhodaline Darko, are also on trial.



