4
Menu
News

My daughter's unknown condition has worsened in 10 years - Mother asks for support

Svtv Sick Elizabeth Atiako has been suffering from an undiagnosed condition for the past ten years

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Elizabeth Atiako has been suffering from an undiagnosed condition for the past ten years.

The mother of Elizabeth, Madam Lydia Adofo, explained her daughter’s condition and pleaded for support in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami.

Madam Adofo indicated that her daughter’s ailment began while writing her third paper for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Elizabeth attended Gomoa Ahyiem Senior High School, but she was befallen by an unknown condition while at the examination hall and quickly rushed home.

“They rushed her to me, and we took her to a hospital in Essikuma, but all they said was malaria. I’ve visited many pastors, and I’ve spent a lot of money on her, but she doesn’t improve. Initially, she would shout suddenly, but it has stopped now. I took her to Ankaful (psychiatric hospital). But whenever drugs were administered, her tongue would pull out while she spun continuously. So I stopped,” she recounted.

The single mother of five pleaded for financial support for a thorough examination. Madam Lydia indicated that her daughter does not speak and often acts out aggressively when touched.

“I plead for support to help Lizzy get the help she needs because it is her well-being that I’m looking out for. I’ve sold all I have to cater to her, but the condition is still the same. It’s been ten years since it began, and I don’t know what to do,” she added.

Kindly watch the full interview below;

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu