My delegates and I will vote for Bawumia for bringing his office to Asokwa - Constituency Chairman

The New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman for Asokwa, Reverend Ofosu Nkrumah has promised his support and that of delegates of his constituency to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

The Vice President on July 6, 2023, commissioned his campaign secretariat in the Ashanti Region.



Addressing a durbar during the commissioning, Reverend Nkrumah promised to deliver the votes of delegates in Asokwa to the vice president for bringing his campaign secretariat to the area.



“I cannot speak and leave out the honour done to Asokwa by Dr Bawumia. We have a lot of constituencies in Ashanti Region but he chose no other place than Asokwa and so if he has honoured Asokwa, my people and I will also honour him.,” he said.



While dispelling claims by another candidate that Asokwa is his stronghold, the constituency chairman said Dr Bawumia will win all the votes from Asokwa including his when the party conducts a special vote to bring down the number of contenders from 10 to five.



“I am hearing that someone is claiming that Asokwa is his stronghold but today, I say it with the strongest conviction that Asokwa is not for that person. If Asokwa is your stronghold, you will bring your office here, so the one who brought his office to Asokwa is the one who has Asokwa as his stronghold.

“My delegates and I will give you a massive vote and on November 4 when the results come, the first constituency you should look out for is Asokwa. I also stand here and say without equivocation that my vote belongs to you in the special voting,” he added.



Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is one of 10 candidates vying for the NPP’s flagbearer position.



The party ahead of the November 4, 2023, congress will hold a special vote where the number of candidates will be reduced to five.



The 10 aspirants in the keenly-watched race are: Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





