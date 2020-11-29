My ethnicity being attacked after my work on Agyapa – Amidu

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu says he has received a text message attacking his ethnicity over his work on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

According to him, a texter, whom he has identified, wrote insulting messages to him accusing him of denigrating the Akufo-Addo government with his comments.



Mr. Amidu resigned from his job citing interference from President Akufo-Addo following his corruption risk analysis on the Agyapa Royalties deal.



He has accused President Akufo-Addo of being the main brain behind the deal.

Below are details of the latest statement by Amidu



