My ethnicity being attacked after my work on Agyapa – Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu says he has received a text message attacking his ethnicity over his work on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.
According to him, a texter, whom he has identified, wrote insulting messages to him accusing him of denigrating the Akufo-Addo government with his comments.
Mr. Amidu resigned from his job citing interference from President Akufo-Addo following his corruption risk analysis on the Agyapa Royalties deal.
He has accused President Akufo-Addo of being the main brain behind the deal.
Below are details of the latest statement by Amidu
