My father died on my wedding day - Muntaka

MP for Asawase Constituency Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has revealed that the day his father died was the same day he married his first wife.

Explaining the circumstances under which it all happened on Citi TV’s Upside Down monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Minority Chief Whip said: “The old man is dead. He died 23 years ago, interestingly he died on my wedding day. In the Zongos the wedding starts on Thursday”.



He explained that in the Zongos, the would-be bride is isolated on Thursdays for the required rituals to commence the wedding ceremony which is climaxed on a Sunday with pomp and pageantry.



“My first wife had gone into isolation on Thursday, Friday we woke up and the old man was not feeling well and it is like we have to go back to the hospital. We were there around 8:30pm, they came back the old man is gone. I could not believe it”, he revealed.

According to him, the Imam insisted that both ceremonies must go concurrently as one could not cancel the other implying he was supposed to be performing the burial of his father and marrying at the same time.



“The imam said both ceremonies must go concurrently. None can cancel the other. Interestingly it brought something I keep telling my constituents, all the plans, planned parties and all those things had to be cancelled. Believe me that became the foundation of our business”, he recounted.