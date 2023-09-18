My first problem with Akufo-Addo was because of Asenso Boakye – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has issued a strong warning to Member of parliament for Bantama Asenso Boakye not to step on his toes again or he won't find it easy.

According to him, this should be the last time the member of parliament will make a statement about him.



Speaking on Kessben TV, Kennedy Agyapong said,



"Did I mention your name Asenso? Then he said it. Why hasn't he owned up? Isn't he a man? I am advising Asenso; this should be his last statement. If he tries making another statement again, I will (sic). He should stay away, if not from Adenta to where he stays now, I will give a chronology. I didn't mention his name, but if he thinks he has benefited from the party for the past 8 years and so he will defend certain things then...," he noted.



He also indicated that Asenso Boakye is the reason he has had a problem with President Akufo-Addo in the past.



"The first problem I ever had with Akufo-Addo was because of Asenso Boakye. If he dares me, I will drag him. If you are not clean, don't try me, Kennedy Agyapong, because I am not afraid of anyone. He should dare make a mistake," he added.

His comment comes after the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Asenso Boakye, took a swipe at Kennedy Agyapong over the weekend in a press statement.



Kennedy Agyapong had said, "The minister of state from Bantama has told Delegates to vote for His Excellency, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected presidential candidate of the Party so as to become more attractive to Ghanaians after 4 years of H.E John Mahama’s imminent Presidency."



But reacting to the claims by Kennedy Agyapong, Asenso Boakye indicated that, "This blatant lie is not only ludicrous, but also politically puerile. The NPP Government is deeply committed to working hard to improve the wellbeing of Ghanaians and by so doing, earn their continued goodwill."



It is for this reason Kennedy Agyapong issued a strong warning to Asenso Boakye, warning him to stay away from him.



