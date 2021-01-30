My first sculpture in 1996 was Rawlings - Sculptor

Kumasi-based sculptor, Samuel Kumi

Kumasi-based sculptor, Samuel Kumi has said the first person he could draw when he started the sculpting work was the late Jerry John Rawlings.

He indicated that the love and admiration people had for Rawlings made many want to sculpt him.



The young sculptor further described the former statesman as a hero, hence, the reason he worked on his artwork in 1996.



Though making the monument wasn't that easy, he had to resort to the use of numbers to get it right in the old days.



Speaking in an interview with MzGee, Mr Kumi said, “…when I was in the primary school in 1996, president JJ Rawlings was the first person I could draw. He was a hero and everybody loved to draw him. I remember using numbers to draw him [a formula used in capturing him with spectacles].”

He noted that he planned on sculpting him and presenting it as a gift to him but it was unfortunate his dream on that was shattered as the late J.J Rawlings died in November last year.



“It had been my desire to sculpt him this year. Months ago, while traveling with a friend to Accra, I told him of my intention of sculpting president Rawlings…It was him who alerted me to put on my tv to see something. I was shocked,” he said.



He’s however looking forwards to a monument for Rawlings and submitting it to the family one day.