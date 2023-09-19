My future ambition crashed when I lost my parents - 47-year-old basic 6 pupil

47-year-old,Akraba Nana in his school uniform

At the age of 47, Akraba Nana defies adversity and societal norms as he embarks on an extraordinary journey to pursue his education years after he dropped out after the death of his parents.

Narrating his life story and motivation on asaaseradio.com, Akraba Nana, also known as a schoolboy, said his ambitions crashed when he lost his parents in class three.



“I was in class three when I lost both parents [then] my future ambition crashed,” he recounted.



After grappling with adversity and seeking employment in various places, Akraba eventually settled in Cape Coast, Central Region where he became a well-known head porter at the Kotokoraba Market.



Simultaneously, he discovered a passion for music but encountered a significant obstacle – he couldn't write his own songs.



“All those who wrote my songs for me did not write it exactly the way I wanted to bring out the lyrics.

“The motivation to write my songs forced me to go back to school. After consultation with my wife, I decided to go back to school to be able to read and write,” he noted.



Determined to overcome this challenge, he embarked on a life-changing decision to return to school and learn to read and write.



Each day, Akraba embarks on a journey of almost a kilometre to attend St. Paul Catholic School, where he not only studies but also shares his school life with his seven children. Four of his children are ahead of him in the same school, while two are his classmates.



This decision was the result of discussions with his supportive wife, who encouraged him to pursue education.



“The headmistress was admitting nursery students as at the time I was also seeking admission. Per the school rules, the window was opened for nursery students, [but] the headmistress allowed me to start in class three,” he recalled.

Akraba pays his school fees and that of his seven children, he is currently in class six. He has been in class six for four years because he is not able to meet the prerequisite grades that will enable him to move to Junior High School.



Despite his age, Akraba is eager to join in all school activities. He plays football, is a member of the school choir, plays volleyball, and subjects himself to any punishment.



“I remember how I was caned by a teacher I am older than. Interestingly, my kids and I had to go through that ordeal together,” he said.



