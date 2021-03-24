My girlfriend cheated on me – Ho murder suspect speaks

Anthony Dordoye with his deceased girlfriend Harriet Kafui Ahiati

Anthony Dordoye, a boyfriend and the suspected murderer of Harriet Kafui Ahiati in Ho have said his deceased girlfriend cheated on him.

According to a Daily Guide reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect who is known popularly as Jay, is alleged to have told the police that his beloved girlfriend, Harriet Kafui Ahiati, 25, died when he confronted her over her infidelity.



Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, a Police Public Affairs Officer told the media that investigators working with the crime scene management team, who had conveyed the body of Harriet Kafui Ahiati to the morgue of the Ho Teaching Hospital also visited Jay, the suspect, at the operating room of the same hospital.



“They observed that Jay who was receiving treatment had a cut on his throat. He also had a deep cut on his stomach that saw his intestine almost gushing out. The injury is suspected to be the result of an attempted suicide after allegedly killing his girlfriend,” parts of the report said.



Sgt. Dogbatse noted that per the preliminary investigation, Jay, a 27-year-old footballer is the lead suspect in the matter.



Dogbatse was hopeful that the staff at the Ho Teaching Hospital will stabilise him and keep him alive to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, the mother of the late Harriet Kafui Ahiati has narrated to GhanaWeb how she heard of the sudden demise of her daughter.



She said: “I was not around when the incident happened. I had travelled [but] on my return I saw people in my house. I asked what the problem was [but] none was speaking so I opened the door only to see my daughter on the floor; they’ve killed [my child].”



The mother of the deceased promised to pursue justice for her late daughter, and confirmed that “I have known the guy (Jay) as Kafui’s boyfriend since she was in JHS.”



