My gov’t made access to pension funds easier – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that access to pension funds by retirees has been made easier under his administration.

This he said follows the massive digitisation agenda that has been embarked upon by his administration over the past three-and-a-half years.



President Akufo-Addo, in a tweet, stated he is determined to make Ghana more efficient through prudent policies and programmes.



“We digitized and streamlined the processing of pensions so those hardworking citizens who go on retirement can access their pensions easily,” he said.

He added that “[we’re] making Ghana efficient”





We digitised and streamlined the processing of pensions so that hardworking citizens who go on retirement can access their pensions easily. #MakingGhanaEfficient pic.twitter.com/MfnCro9zvu — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 23, 2020