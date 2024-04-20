My government remains committed to making Ghana a bilingual state – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has emphasized the government’s commitment to achieving bilingualism by integrating the French language into its linguistic framework.

The president said his government has implemented several measures to realise this objective.



These initiatives include implementing bilingual education in some subjects at the elementary education level.



He made the remarks while speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra on Friday.



“The goal of government is to ensure that we live in a bilingual Ghana where both French and English are spoken together with our indigenous languages. We’ve already begun to work towards this,” he stated.

Catherine Dauer, Principal of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, praised the school’s academic achievements and highlighted its partnerships with other institutions.



“I am very proud to be the principal of Jacques school. It is something beautiful because we have a lot of students here, around 700 and each student that is coming from Ghana or all around the world is part of a very big network like the AFC which is the French Agency for French Language in foreign countries.”



“So indeed, in the world, we have around 555 schools and there is a link between each school. And as a French school, we also develop a lot of partnerships with Ghanaian schools or American schools,” she stated.