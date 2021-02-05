My husband abandoned me and his 4 children to become a chief - Single mother reveals

Dufie, a market trader in Accra has revealed that her husband abandoned his children to become a chief in his village at Kwahu Nteso.

In a chat with SVTV Africa, Dufie stated that though they are not divorced, she would gladly accept a divorce if he asks for it.



"He was a businessman at Abossey Okai but he left us to become a chief. He took care of the kids very well and we lived in our own house. When he left, I was pregnant with our last born, now he is 2 years,” she told Ayisha Bayipa.



Moreover, all she does now is sells clothes which costs about 100gh. Even though it's not much, it is all they survive on presently.

Dufie will like to have her own shop and take care of her 2-year-old. She has managed to put all of them through school.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



