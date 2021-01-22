My husband disowned my son after he fell ill - Single mother cries out for help

Single mother, Esi Ayivor has cried out for support after her baby daddy left her and disowned her son following his ailment.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Esi shared her plight with DJ Nyaami on the reason he abandoned and disowned five-year-old Abraham in such trying times.



According to Esi, Abraham complained of pains in his leg and was taken to the clinic. A few months later, Abraham could not properly walk anymore.



"I took him to the hospital and was given malaria medication. When his leg began to swell, I went back and the doctor hinted on referring me to Korle-Bu. Later, I went to Ridge and the doctor said I would need dollars for Abraham's surgery and not cedis," she said.



Upon Abraham's father's realization, he began denying the child, adding that since his other children are fair, Abraham is not his child. Soon after, he took off with Esi's step-children; leaving them to their fate.

"I asked him to go for DNA test, and he said he doesn't have the money nut he is sure Abraham is not his. He packed his bags in my presence and left with his children," Esi added.



Presently, Esi washes people's clothes to feed her self and her son. Abraham also needs surgery and pleads with Ghanaians to help fund it. Please contact SVTV Africa Foundation if you want to support five-year-old Abraham.



Kindly watch video below;



