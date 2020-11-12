My husband has delivered, give him 4 more years – First Lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming elections on December 7.

She said the current Akufo-Addo-led government has not disappointed Ghanaians in the past three-and-a-half years in office by implementing a number of pro-poor policies and programmes to affect the lives of Ghanaians.



To that end, she said, the party should be voted for again to enable it to consolidate the gains made as far as the economic management is concerned.



Mrs Akufo-Addo was speaking to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other Ghanaians when she visited the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region as part of her campaign.

She also appealed to the electorate to vote for the parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NPP in order to ensure an NPP majority in Parliament again.



“I will appeal to you all to give the president four more years in office,” she said.