My husband is jealous, stop tagging me as Sammy Gyamfi's wife - Irene Karikari

Former NDC Deputy Women Organiser hopeful for Sunyani West Constituency, Irene Amankwaa Karikari

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with his beautiful wife.

In a video captured from the wedding however, Sammy Gyamfi, while reciting his vows, addressed his wife as Irene Amankwaa.



As the news broke, many took to various social media platforms to congratulate the couple, albeit tagging the former NDC Deputy Women Organiser hopeful for Sunyani West Constituency, Irene Amankwaa Karikari who has a similar name as his wife.



Responding to the congratulatory messages, she stated categorically that she is not the newly wedded wife of Sammy Gyamfi.



She entreated all to desist from tagging her in their posts as her husband is jealous of their messages.



“You people should stop tagging me la. I’m not the one Sammy Gyamfi got married to. My husband is jealous la,” Irene Amankwa Karikari wrote in a Facebook post.

Sammy Gyamfi and his wife have wowed internet users with some stunning photos of their private marriage in Accra.



The private event held at Chain Homes in Tse Addo was attended by former president John Dramani Mahama, the new National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, as well as his predecessor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.











ESA/WA