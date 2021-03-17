My husband left me after I gave him two set of twins - Single mother

Single mother of four (twin set), Elizabeth Mensah sells water on the streets of Tema to cater for her children.

According to her, she lived with her baby daddy until after she gave birth to the last set of twins.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Elizabeth Mensah explained that for 3 years she has never heard anything from him.



”He told me he was going to hustle for our children. But he left and never came back. It's been five years now and the last I heard from him was two years ago.



He called to tell me he is with another woman and has children with her too. That was all he said,” Elizabeth told DJ Nyaami.



She further added that ”I had to come to Accra to work so my children are with my mother.”

Presently, she has no place to lay her head. Elizabeth hopes to secure a container or single room so she can work efficiently.



Let's support Elizabeth through SVTV Africa Foundation. Kindly contact them to do so.



Watch the full interview below



