My husband will always be the boss in the house - Hollard CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Hollard Group in Ghana, Patience E. Akyianu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Hollard Group in Ghana, Patience E. Akyianu, has shared that even though she holds leadership positions in society, she still sees submission to her husband as an important part of her Christian way of living.

Speaking to YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, she explained why that is so.



“We are a Christian family and we try and implement Christian principles in our home. Over time, it hasn’t always been like this. We have matured in our faith.



"I try to adapt to the requirements of my various environment. Home is not work and in the home, it is very clear that my husband is the boss."



It is easy for me because just as many women wear different hats and switch a lot, it is easy for us”.

Commenting on her role in the home, Patience noted that an understanding of what is required of her rids off any confusion on how to act where and when.



She expressed her surprise at how people often ask whether or not she has issues and conflicts adjusting in her role as a corporate leader and a wife.



In her opinion, the family is important no matter your position in this world.



Addressing the issue of women in leadership and their role in the family she stated: “I don’t know any woman who has gone to the highest level and doesn’t want a husband; there are actually a few. But most women pretend until it is too late. If we all agree that we want to be married, why then do you want to do the wrong things to send away your man or disorganize your family. It is just about knowing how to adapt.”

