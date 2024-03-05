My intention was not to win Ayawaso West Wuogon through violence - Lydia Alhassan

Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has broken her silence regarding the controversial events surrounding the 2019 by-elections.

According to her, even though she entered the race to win, she didn't go in with the intention to do so through violence.



The Ayawaso West-Wuogon MP was responding to questions posed during her vetting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



“The incident that happened on January 31, 2019, is unfortunate. As a candidate [then], whose focus was to win the election, support the voiceless and the underprivileged, and support my constituency, my intention of doing that was not to win through violence,” she stated.



She also added that at the time the violence broke out, she was not present at the location.



“As you know, I was nowhere near the incident. You all remember how I was received the first day I stepped into parliament. A woman who was in pain [and] was grieving. I’m glad there is an opportunity to bring closure to this matter, and I would like to clear it off my chest.



“As you are all aware, I was nowhere near when the incident occurred, but as a woman and as a mother, I was so touched by it, and I pray what happened on that day should never happen to any person trying to represent his/her people. It should never happen again in the history of our quest to lead this country into democracy. Issues of violence should never happen in our elections ever again,” she added.

